Mourners in Iran, across world attend Tasua mourning ceremony

Every year, black-clad Shia Muslims worldwide honor the occasion, which falls on the ninth day of the lunar calendar month of Muharram, by holding mourning processions, beating their chests, and chanting along with eulogists hailing the sacrifices of the Imam and his companions, Press TV reported.

Iranians in the capital, Tehran, and all cities, towns, and villages across the country on Saturday attended mosques and religious centers and also took to the streets to observe the mass mourning rituals.

The grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), and his 72 companions, were martyred in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in 680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.

Tasu’a mourning mainly focuses on Imam Hussain’s half-brother, Abbas, who made great sacrifices to safeguard the Imam and his family, and was eventually martyred a day before Imam Hossein himself.

Abbas ascended to martyrdom as he was trying to bring water for women and children in the Imam’s camp, who had been denied water for days due to a tight siege laid by the enemy.

Tasu’a is remembered as the Day of Loyalty and Resistance in honor of Abbas’ loyalty to Imam Hossein and his valiant resistance in the face of Yazid’s massive army.

The highly-acclaimed flag bearer is buried in the holy Iraqi city of Karbala in his own shrine, which is within walking distance from that of Imam Hussein, who epitomizes altruism and is known as Sayyed al-Shuhada (Master of the Martyrs) in Shia Islam and across the Muslim community.

MNA