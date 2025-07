TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – A large number of people in Tehran including government officials held a mourning ceremony at Imam Khomeini (RA) Husseiniyah at Tasu'a night last night.

The Day of Ashura- the anniversary of the Battle of Karbala, when the 3rd Shia Imam, Hussein ibn Ali, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was martyred by the forces of Ubayd Allah ibn Ziyad - is marked across the world.