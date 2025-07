TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – The mourning ceremony was held at Sadat Akhavi Hosseiniyah in Tehran on Saturday on Tasu’a Day.

Sadat Akhavi Hosseiniyeh is one of the first and oldest Tekayeh in Tehran, which dates back about 200 years. Sadat Akhavi Hosseiniyah was built by Haj Seyyed Ebrahim Taghavi, known as "Akhavi" during the reign of Fath Ali Shah of Qajar Dynasty in neighborhood of Tehran.