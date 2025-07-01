  1. Politics
US approves $510 million sale of bomb guidance kits to Israel

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – The United States on Monday (June 30, 2025) announced the approval of a $510 million sale to Israel of bomb guidance kits and related support, after Israel expended significant munitions in its recent conflict with Iran.

"The proposed sale will enhance Israel's capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to defend Israel's borders, vital infrastructure, and population centres," the U.S. Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," it added.

The State Department approved the possible sale and the DSCA has provided the required notification to the US Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.

Israel launched an unprecedented air campaign on June 13 targeting Iranian nuclear sites, scientists and top military brass in a bid to end the country's nuclear program, which Tehran asserts that is for civilian and peaceful purposes.

