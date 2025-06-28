Stop nonsense statements: IRGC issues stern warning to Trump

The spokesman of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) described U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks as “nonsense” fueled by the heavy defeat suffered during the 12-day war with Iran.

“Today marks a historic and decisive day in Iran,” he said. “The world witnessed a powerful display of national unity, honor, and resistance. The massive turnout at today’s ceremony sent a message of strength to enemies and sincere gratitude for the martyrs of Iran’s sovereignty.”

He was referring to the glorious funeral ceremony held for the Iranians who lost their lives in the Israeli regime's strikes on their homeland.

Addressing Trump directly, the IRGC spokesman stated, “We advise him to open his eyes and stop his nonsense statements and erratic behavior."

The crushing defeat in the 12-day war has clearly left him disoriented, leading to his unmeasured outbursts, he added.

The IRGC spokesman added that not only did the Israeli regime and Trump fail to achieve their stated goals, but Iran’s continued missile response has been perceived as an existential threat to the regime in Tel Aviv.

“Trump still has no grasp of the true sources of Iran’s strength. As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution rightly said, ‘He speaks bigger than his mouth can handle,’” the spokesman noted.

“Trump foolishly believes he can alter the global perception of Iran’s victory with baseless rhetoric, but the reality speaks otherwise,” he concluded.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

Earlier on Saturday, in a post on the X social media platform, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that if President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone toward the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

"If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers," he stressed.

MNA/TSN channel