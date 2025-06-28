IRGC warns of harsher response to resumed aggression

In comments at the funeral of over 60 Iranians who have been martyred in the Israeli regime’s war of aggression against Iran, held in Tehran on Saturday, General Ali Mohammad Naeini said the Zionist regime and the US have failed to accomplish their declared objectives in the war.

“This is our final message to the Zionist regime and the delusional president of the US: If Iran’s national interests and assets are violated once again, our response will be different, more crushing and more devastating this time, in a way that it will accelerate the process of downfall of the (Zionist) regime,” the spokesman said.

Urging US President Donald Trump to open his eyes and stop absurd comments and unstable behaviors, he said the US and Israel’s heavy defeat in the 12-day war has clearly made Trump confused and imbalanced, which is obvious in his ill-advised remarks.

Trump has no knowledge of the real components of the Iranian nation’s power, General Naeini said, adding that the enemy realized that the continuation of Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes would pose a serious threat to the existence of the Zionist regime.

The enemy was forced to withdraw during the latest war of aggression against Iran and confessed its defeat, he said.

“Most Iranian people were calling for the continuation of decisive response and manhunt for the aggressors. They were expecting a harsher punishment. The enemy itself asked for a ceasefire out of desperation,” he added.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 600 people, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

The Iranian military forces started counterattacks immediately afterwards. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/TSN