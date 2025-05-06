Seven Pakistan army soldiers killed in blast in Balochistan

The attack occurred around midday in a mountainous area known for its coal mines, a region frequently targeted by separatist groups led by the BLA, according to Reuters news agency.

In recent years, violence has intensified in Balochistan, a province bordering Afghanistan and Iran, as militant separatist groups have escalated their campaign against Pakistani authorities, accusing them of exploiting the region’s natural resources.

Since January 1, over 200 people—mostly security personnel—have been killed in attacks by armed groups in Balochistan and neighboring Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, AFP reported. In March, dozens of militants and off-duty security members were killed when the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) seized control of a train carrying hundreds of passengers.

MA/PR