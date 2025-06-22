2 dead, 3 missing as tourist boat capsizes in NW Pakistan

According to state-run rescue organization Rescue 1122, the incident occurred on Saturday evening in the scenic Shahi Bagh area, a remote mountainous site about 2.5 hours from the main Kalam bazaar, when a recreational boat carrying men, women, and children overturned due to engine failure.

"At least two women were confirmed dead, and three people, including two children and a teenager, are still missing," Bilal Ahmad Faizi, spokesperson for Rescue 1122 KP, Xinhua news agency reported.

Five others were rescued in injured condition and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, the spokesperson said.

A search and rescue operation is underway with specialized water rescue teams deployed at the site, he added.

MA/PR