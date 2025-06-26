Investigate possibility of Israeli drones' use of Azeri soil

President Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday.

During the conversation, Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran has never initiated any war and added that the Israeli regime acted in violation of international law by attacking Iran, including targeting nuclear facilities, which is “a crime against humanity.”

Highlighting civilian casualties and the bombing of non-military areas, Pezeshkian criticized the United Nations for failing to condemn the Israeli regimes’ strikes. He noted that the assault occurred during ongoing diplomatic negotiations, pointing out that while American negotiators had claimed Israel would not act without US approval, the attack took place just before the sixth round of talks, halting the negotiation process.

He also mentioned the “double standards” of the US, which later bombed Iranian nuclear sites on the eighth day of the conflict. Pezeshkian said Iran was then compelled to strike a US base in Qatar. He also said that later he clarified to the Qatari Emir that the action was limited to the American facility and was not intended as a violation of the sovereignty of friendly neighboring countries.

Reiterating Iran’s commitment to peaceful and respectful regional relations, Pezeshkian said that Iran seeks stability and honors the territorial integrity of all its neighbors. He also voiced hope for expanded cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan did not allow its airspace to be used against Iran

In response, President Aliyev expressed regret over the Israeli attacks and the resulting civilian casualties. He welcomed the ceasefire and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s respect for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Rejecting the reports suggesting that Azerbaijani airspace had been used by Israeli drones to attack Iran, Aliyev stressed that his government maintains full control over its airspace and would never permit it to be used against Iran.

He emphasized Azerbaijan’s desire to expand ties with Iran across economic, political, and security sectors, and proposed sending an Iranian delegation to Baku for upcoming trilateral talks on the North-South Corridor project.

President Aliyev also invited his Iranian counterpart to attend the upcoming ECO summit in Azerbaijan.

MNA