Over 80,000 people flee severe flooding in SW China

China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heat waves scorching wide swaths of the country while rainstorms pummel other regions, AFP reported.

Around 80,900 people had been evacuated by Tuesday afternoon in the southwestern province of Guizhou, state news agency Xinhua reported.

In Rongjiang County a football field was “submerged under three meters of water,” the news agency said.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed severe flooding has inundated villages and collapsed a bridge in one mountainous area of the province.

Rescuers pushed boats carrying residents through murky, knee-high water and children waited in a kindergarten as emergency personnel approached them, the footage showed.

