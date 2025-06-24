US and Israeli attack on Iran violates international law

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, "The US and Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities is a violation of UN and International Atomic Energy Agency laws.

Lavrov stated, "We oppose the destabilization of the Middle East, the assassination of scientists and military commanders, and the threat to international security and the global economy."

He emphasized: "It is still too early to draw final conclusions about the conflicts between Iran and Israel, despite the declaration of an end to the war."

RHM/