Pakistan says Iran has right to defend itself

Iran requested the U.N. Security Council meeting, calling on the 15-member body "to address this blatant and unlawful act of aggression" by the United States on Iran nuclear sites.

"We are witnessing the escalation of Israeli aggression against Iran. Many countries are warning about the violation of the UN Charter. Pakistan has taken a principled position on this issue from the beginning, which is based on international law," Islamabad's envoy to the UN said.

"We strongly condemn Israel's aggression against Iran and declare our full support for Iran; we also recognize the legitimate right of this country to defend itself in accordance with the United Nations Charter. We condemn once again Israel's unilateral attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities and call for an end to these aggressions."

"Pakistan calls for a return to the path of diplomacy to resolve differences over Iran's nuclear program. We are deeply concerned by the recent tensions. Pakistan condemns the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. The attack on nuclear facilities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency is a violation of international law."

"We strongly warn against the escalation of tensions in the wake of Israeli aggression. This could have devastating consequences for the region and the world. Pakistan stands with the people and government of Iran and expresses its solidarity with the friendly country in these challenging times."

MNA/6508637