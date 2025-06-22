President visits wounded Iranians at Tehran hospital

The president visited the hospital on Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, he attended rallies in central Tehran, where hundreds of thousands had gathered to show support for the Armed Forces.

The Israeli regime attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, the Iranian Armed Forces promised to “open the gates of hell” to Israel and began waves of punitive strikes inside the Israeli-occupied territories, hitting sensitive sites in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other cities, with salvos of missiles and drones.

The United States carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday, becoming a direct party to the Israeli aggression.

Ayatollah Khamenei had already warned the United States that its intervention would bring America “irreparable harm.”

MNA/IRN