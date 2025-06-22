Regional insecurity outcome of US, Israeli plots: Pezeshkian

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, emphasizing that insecurity in the region is the direct outcome of the US and Israeli conspiracies.

Denouncing the aggressive act of the US government against the country’s nuclear sites, Pezeshkian stressed, “What we are witnessing in the world is a worrying and unacceptable trend, in which, a country, that pursues its peaceful nuclear activities within the framework of the international rules and regulations, especially under the strict supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is attacked militarily by the United States and the Israeli regime.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian pointed to the history of criminal acts of the Israeli regime, noting, “What we are witnessing in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria and now in Iran is nothing but killing and massacring innocent children, women and civilians ruthlessly.”

The recent Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran has been taken with the direct and overt support of the United States and some European countries, he said, adding that the United States and some European countries imagined that they can prevent Iran from pursuing legitimate rights of peaceful use of nuclear energy but they failed.

Islamic Republic of Iran has reserved the right to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Pezeshkian underlined.

Pezeshkian further referred to the very good cooperation and interaction of the Islamic Republic of Iran in nuclear dossier with the international organizations, noting that Iran has never acted beyond the framework of the international law and regulations.

Indian prime minister, for his part, emphasized the role of peace, stability and security in securing the connective interests, and noted that India will use all its potentials to stop conflicts which has been spread in the region.

Modi pointed out that India is committed to strengthening bilateral and regional ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying that India has always and will stand by the friendly country of Iran.

