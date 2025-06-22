US seeks to keep entire region insecure: Pezeshkian

“The US is trying to keep the region insecure by supporting Israel, divide Muslims, plunder the rich resources of Islamic countries, and instead of development, send weapons and ammunition to this region,” Pezeshkian said in a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The president strongly condemned the US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, and said the U.S. had initially claimed that it wanted to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program through negotiations, and the Islamic Republic welcomed the gesture and entered the talks.

However, as the talks progressed it became increasingly evident that the US was moving in lockstep with the Israeli regime, the president said.

“At first, they thought Iran was not willing to negotiate so that they could tell the world that the Islamic Republic had refused to talk, but during the negotiations they realized that Iran’s logic and reasoning were winning, so they incited the Zionist regime to attack Iran, and ultimately they themselves carried out this act of aggression,” he said.

Early on Sunday, the United States joined the Israeli war of aggression against Iran by conducting attacks on the country’s nuclear facilities.

President Pezeshkian emphasized that Israel launched the military aggression against Iran with the US greenlight.

In the phone conversation, the Pakistani prime minister strongly condemned overnight U.S. attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a “serious violation of international law.”

Sharif expressed deep concern that the US attacks had hit facilities under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) violating both international law and the IAEA statute.

He offered his sincere condolences for the lives lost in the attacks and reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering solidarity” with Iran, while praying for the swift recovery of the injured.

The prime minister acknowledged Iran’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, but also emphasized the urgent need to return to dialogue and diplomacy as the only practical way forward.

MNA/IRN