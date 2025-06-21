IRGC missiles hit 14 strategic Israeli military targets

"The eighteenth wave of Operation True Promise III last night was among the most successful recent missile and drone operations by the IRGC Aerospace Forces," Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, the spokesperson for the IRGC, said.

"In planning this operation, we have witnessed new innovations in terms of missile selection, targets, and missile and drone guidance paths. The result of the missile launch on the occupied territories in the eighteenth wave was the successful targeting of 14 strategic military points in Haifa and Tel Aviv."

"The Sail Tower in central Haifa, which hosts the office of the artificial intelligence company AI12 Labs and other military industry software companies of the regime's war ministry, was targeted in this operation with long-range Qadr F missiles," he said.

Naeini further cited that, tonight, in the 19th wave of attacks, a large wave of attack and suicide drones have been launched towards their strategic targets in north to the south of the occupied territories. "This operation will be continuous," he concluded.

MNA/6507382