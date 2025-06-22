Ex-, current diplomats call on people to remain united

“Now that our homeland, Iran, has been attacked by one of history’s most tyrannical regimes, Iranians of any belief, faith, and profession are dutybound to not spare any effort to defend their land,” the former and current diplomats said.

They emphasized that Iran didn’t start the current war, and that Israel attacked as Iranian diplomats were preparing for another round of negotiations with the United States. The Tel Aviv regime aimed to derail the diplomatic process, they said.

They called on all international organizations to condemn the Israeli war. “Their silence… would reward the aggressor and entail the further weakening of international rules and regulations.”

They called on all Iranians to unite against the enemy and offered a note of hope: the dawn is nigh.

Among those who signed the statement are Ali-Akbar Velayati, Seyyed Kamal Kharrazi, Manouchehr Mottaki, Ali-Akbar Salehi, and Mohammad-Javad Zarif.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA)’s CEO, Hossein Jaberi-Ansari, a top former diplomat himself, is also among the signees.

The Israeli regime attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

MNA