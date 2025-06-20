  1. Politics
Iran's police detains another Mossad spy

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Iranian police, during an intelligence surveillance and identification operation, arrested an agent of the Zionist regime’s espionage and terrorist organization — Mossad — in the Northeast of the country.

Police spokesman Brigadier General Saeed Montazerolmahdi announced the news, stating that the spy was detained in the city of Ashkhaneh, in North Khorasan Province, after being caught photographing a wheat silo, a flour factory, and other sensitive sites.

According to the spokesman, the suspect was using WhatsApp to send the location of air defense positions to a foreign intelligence handler.

He added that recent police operations have also led to the arrest of Zionist regime operatives using micro-drones and explosive quadcopters in the deserts around Tehran, as well as the seizure of control equipment, explosives, drones, and vehicles carrying a significant number of suicide drones in Tehran and elsewhere.

