Aug 10, 2025, 6:38 PM

Hainan FTP's banned import, export goods improves openness

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – The list of prohibited and restricted import and export goods and items in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) has greatly improved the transparency and openness of Hainan's management of its trade in goods, an official said.

Jiang Zijun, an official of the Ministry of Commerce made the remarks when speaking on the latest episode of the China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency reported.

On transparency, Jiang said that the list for the first time comprehensively and systematically specifies categories of import and export goods subject to existing national prohibitions and restrictions, enabling market entities to understand regulatory boundaries clearly and conveniently.

In terms of openness, the list relaxes certain import management measures to meet the development needs of the Hainan FTP, thereby expanding pilot opening-up efforts, Jiang added.

Hainan FTP will launch island-wide independent customs operations officially on December 18.

The Ministry of Commerce published the list on its website last month.

MNA

