Iran to switch from detterence to punitive op: Iran top gen.

Major General Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi, the newly-elected Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, in a televised message, said the operations carried out so far since Friday have served as a deterrent warning, and the actual punitive operations will be executed soon.

Ignoring all recognized international laws in continuing to kill around 300 journalists in Gaza and Lebanon, the regime brutally attacked the media personnel of the Islamic Republic of Iran Radio and TVin an attempt to silence the voice of truth, he noted in an apparent reference to the Israeli attack on IRIB headquarters in Tehran on Monday.

Residents of the occupied territories, especially Tel Aviv and Haifa, are warned to leave these areas for the sake of their lives and not to fall victim to Netanyahu's animalistic wishes, he said, adding that freedom-seeking people of the world can be assured that the great nation of Iran, with the vanguard of the armed forces, will avenge the blood of the martyrs.

