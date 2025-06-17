G7 has openly ignored Israeli aggression: Iran FM spox

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote that the G7 statement blatantly ignores the Zionist regime's blatant aggression against Iran and its illegal attacks on peaceful nuclear infrastructure and also targeting residential areas and killing civilians.

The G7 member states, especially the three permanent members of the UN Security Council, must undertake their legal and moral responsibility for a blatant act of aggression against a UN member state, he noted.

Israel has waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran and attacked Iran’s nuclear infrastructures, Baghaei emphasized.

Israeli aggression against Iran is a violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the UN Charter and is inconsistent with the prohibition on the threat or use of force against peaceful nuclear facilities, he underlined.

He went on to say that regional stability requires an immediate halt to Israeli aggression and accountability for its violations of international law. The G7 must abandon its bias rhetoric and address the real root cause of the tension, i.e. Israeli aggression.

