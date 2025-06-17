  1. Politics
Attack on IRINN highlights Israeli brutal nature: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned an assault on headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN), describing it as a clear example of blatant savagery and a violation of international laws.

In a message referring to the barbaric attack by the Zionist regime on the news network during a live television broadcast, the president praised the bravery and composure of Sahar Emami, a female Iranian journalist, during the critical moments, considering her steadfastness as a symbol of the resistance of a nation that never bows down to threats and violence.

He emphasized that the shameful crime of the Zionist regime in attacking the news network during a live broadcast revealed another aspect of the blatant violence and unrestrained savagery of this illegitimate regime before the eyes of the world.

Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the solidarity and empathy of the great Iranian nation and acknowledged his appreciation for the country's defense forces in both military and informational arenas, who have played their roles diligently and intelligently.

