IRGC employed new missile against Israel Tue.: spokesman

Speaking to national TV on Tuesday, the spokesman of Iranian armed forces said that the Israeli aggression "forcd us take an defensive stance basically, however in the meantime, in this war, we use all of our offensive capabilities against the enemies."

"Today's operation by the IRGC is one of the portion of the strength of the armed forces and demonstrated the intelligence superiority of the armed forces. Today, the regime's security and intelligence center was hit by a precision-guided missile which crossed thick layers of air defense, to which the United States is contributing, which in turn shows the miserable situation the zionist regime is in," Brigadier General Reza Talaee Nik added.

"In the military field, we have upperhand by having advanced indigenously-made weapons."

"Today, one of our advanced missiles was used for the first time, and the enemy was unable to intercept it. Using these weapons will reduce the resilience of the Zionist enemy over time," the Iranian spokesman said.

This item is being updated...