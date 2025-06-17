Israel revealed its hostility toward freedom of expression

In a continuation of its recent terrorist acts, the inhumane Zionist regime has once again exposed its evil nature and open enmity toward freedom of expression by targeting the building of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Qasem Beikmuhammad, Tajik Journalist and Analyst told in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

The child-killing regime seems to believe that through such crimes, it can prevent the people of Iran, the region, and the world from accessing accurate and comprehensive information about its inhumane and brutal actions. The blood of innocent civilians—including journalists— has truly disgraced the regime.

Since October 7, 2023, the Zionists have martyred 227 journalists in Gaza, in an attempt to silence the frontline witnesses of the battle between truth and falsehood, and to stop them from reporting on the suffering of the Palestinian people and the atrocities of the occupiers.

The attack on Iran’s national broadcasting headquarters was no exception—it aimed to obstruct global awareness of the countless crimes committed by the Zionist regime and to counter the strong blows delivered by proud Iran to the already-trembling body of that regime.

However, the Zionists must realize that truth is not something that can be erased by bombs. On the contrary, such trials only strengthen the resolve and resilience of true and committed journalists. This was evident during the attack on IRINN (Islamic Republic of Iran News Network), when the media team upheld their professional mission and, through live broadcasting, informed the world of the Zionists’ crimes in real time.

On the other hand, this attack demonstrates the power of Iranian media and the fear it instills in the Zionist regime and its supporters—a significant indication of the influence of Iranian national press. The very fact that the regime resorted to bombs suggests that the narratives presented by Iranian media have successfully challenged the Zionist Regime’s illegitimate interests, leaving it with no other recourse.

Therefore, such cowardly actions by the Zionist regime will only strengthen the determination of Iran’s media—especially IRIB—to continue revealing truths and exposing realities to the world.