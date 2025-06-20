Iran to continue to self-defense until end Israeli aggression

Saeed Iravani said during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that the Islamic Republic expected Guterres and the UN Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill their duties under the UN Charter.

Iravani said Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities since June 13 were flagrant violations of the international law and emphasized Iran expected Security Council Resolution 487, which condemns such attacks, to be impartially applied to the case of the Israeli strikes on Iran as well.

Guterres has failed to take meaningful action to stop the Israeli war of aggression.

The Israeli regime attacked Iran, including nuclear facilities across the country, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel.

Shortly afterwards, the Iranian Armed Forces promised to “open the gates of hell” to Israel and began waves of punitive strikes inside the Israeli-occupied territories, hitting sensitive sites in Tel Aviv, Al-Quds, and Haifa, among other cities, with salvos of missiles and drones.

Despite heavy Israeli censorship, abundant footage has appeared of the Iranian missiles hitting their targets in precision strikes and wreaking mayhem.

Life has come to a halt in the occupied territories as Israelis spend day and night in underground bomb shelters. Many Israelis are paying large sums of money to smugglers to take them to Greece and Cyprus by boat.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

