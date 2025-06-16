  1. Politics
Jun 16, 2025, 6:20 PM

FM spox:

Israel war min. has directed attack on Iran residential areas

Israel war min. has directed attack on Iran residential areas

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Israeli war minister has directed an attacks on Iran’s residential areas.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “Israeli aggression targeted Farabi Hospital in Kermanshah, West of Iran. Attacking hospitals and residential areas, reportedly directed by their war minister, is a grave violation of intl. law and war crimes.”

History will judge, eternal shame awaits the regime’s backers and apologists, he added.

Israel war min. has directed attack on Iran residential areas

He pointed out that attacking hospitals alongside attacks on residential areas is a gross violation of international law and a war crime; but this is the directive issued by the regime's war minister: attacking residential areas!

On June 13, Israel launched a series of attacks targeting Iranian civilians, scientists, infrastructure, military commanders and nuclear facilities.

MA/6501843

News ID 233218
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News