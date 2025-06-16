Israel war min. has directed attack on Iran residential areas

In a post on his X account on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “Israeli aggression targeted Farabi Hospital in Kermanshah, West of Iran. Attacking hospitals and residential areas, reportedly directed by their war minister, is a grave violation of intl. law and war crimes.”

History will judge, eternal shame awaits the regime’s backers and apologists, he added.

He pointed out that attacking hospitals alongside attacks on residential areas is a gross violation of international law and a war crime; but this is the directive issued by the regime's war minister: attacking residential areas!

On June 13, Israel launched a series of attacks targeting Iranian civilians, scientists, infrastructure, military commanders and nuclear facilities.

