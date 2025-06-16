IAEA BoG fails to issue res. condemning Israel attack on Iran

According to Al Jazeera correspondent, the IAEA’s Board of Governors failed to pass a resolution condemning the Zionist regime's attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

The emergency session of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, at Russia's request, to discuss the Israeli aggression against Iran kicked off on Monday.

Consequently, eleven member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors have issued a joint statement condemning the Israeli regime’s military attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities and urging immediate action by the United Nations nuclear watchdog and the Security Council to prevent such aggression.

