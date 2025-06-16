Israel announces death toll from Iranian missile attacks

The Israeli regime's Channel 12 reported on Monday morning that the 5th Zionist body was pulled from under the rubble in the Bat Tikva area, northeast of Tel Aviv.

This bring the death toll to 5.

Reports added that at least 92 Zionists were also injured in Iran's punitive airstrikes on occupied territories.

The unprovoked Israeli aggression on Iran's soil left Tehran with no choice but to defend the Iranian nation and the country's security by hitting back at the criminal Zionists. As part of its retaliation, Iran fired another massive barrage of drones and missiles toward the occupied territories of Palestine on Monday morning.

MNA/TSN channel