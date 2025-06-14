Tehraners convene to support Operation True Promise III

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Tehraners gathered at Enghelab-e-Eslami Square of Tehran on Friday to support Operation True Promise III conducted by Iranian armed forces against criminal Zionist regime.

In the wee hours of morning on Friday June 13, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

In the wake of the enemy's attacks, several commanders, scientists, and civilians were martyred.