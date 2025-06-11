  1. Politics
Jun 11, 2025, 11:12 AM

Iran’s new envoy to Mexico meets FM Araghchi

Iran’s new envoy to Mexico meets FM Araghchi

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Iran’s new envoy to Mexico met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Abolfazl Pasandideh, Iran’s new ambassador to Mexico, have met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi before departing for his mission.

In the meeting that took place on Tuesday evening, Pasandideh described his programs and priorities for strengthening bilateral relationships with Mexico.

Meanwhile, Araghchi wished success for Iran’s new ambassador in Mexico City.

He also highlighted Mexico’s importance in the Americas and stressed the need to develop cooperation between Iran and Mexico.

RHM/

News ID 232939
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News