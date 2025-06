Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and a number of Iranian lawmakers attended a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday.

Ghalibaf, Ali Nikzad, and Hamid-Reza Haji-Babaei had run for speaker of this round of Iran’s Parliament. Ghalibaf was reinstated as the speaker with 219 votes.

Updating...

MNA/