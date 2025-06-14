  1. Culture
Tehran prepares for massive Ghadir festival

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian capital of Tehran is preparing for a multi-million festival on Eid Al-Ghadir later on Saturday, amid the Israeli aggression and Iran's retaliatory Operation True Promise III.

In light of the savage attack by the Zionist regime of Israeli on Iran and the martyrdom of military commanders and innocent unarmed people, the organizing committee for the Ghadir celebration decided to rename the Ghadir celebration to the "Iran; Zolfiqar Ali" huge popular gathering.

Eid al-Ghadir has been celebrated in Tehran under the name "10-kilometer-long celebration." The event commemorates the day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his successor. The celebration over the past years featured cultural programs, charity campaigns, and the distribution of free drinks and food.

This year's Ghadir celebration in Tehran takes place between two iconic squares Imam Hossein and Azadi.

