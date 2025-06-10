Attacking Iran to cause unimaginable blow to foes

“We have a duty to be fully prepared against any threat, and we are completely ready,” Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, said on Monday, as quoted by Press TV.

“Anyone who seeks to violate the territorial integrity and interests of our country can be assured that the damage they will incur will be beyond their imagination,” he stated.

Last month, a US report, citing multiple officials, said Washington obtained new intelligence suggesting that the Israeli regime has been moving air munitions and conducting air exercises, signaling a heightened state of readiness.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to urgently condemn the leaked plan of “rogue” Israel to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The report came while Iran and the US were engaged in indirect talks over the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear program.

Iran and the US have so far held five rounds of indirect talks on a replacement for the 2015 nuclear deal, which was derailed by the American withdrawal in 2018.

However, the talks have faced an obstacle over the US demand for Iran to stop enriching uranium under any new deal.

Iran says it will not forgo its right to uranium enrichment, which is guaranteed under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the NPT.

‘Iran self-sufficient, exports military equipment’

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyari stressed that Iran has managed to manufacture weapons and ammunition domestically, despite the sanctions.

Today, “by relying on our domestic capabilities, we meet our needs”, he said.

The senior commander noted that Iran domestically produces more than 90% of the military equipment needed by the armed forces, adding, "We have not only become self-sufficient in securing our equipment, but are also active in the field of military equipment exports."

MP/