Iran intel. forces burst Mossad's invincibility bubble: MoD

"This victory burst the bubble of Mossad's invincibility, shattered the sinister Zionist regime's security structure," General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the Iranian minister of defense, said, in a message on Tuesday to congratulate the Iranian intelligence forces' success in obtaining a treasure of strategic data on Israeli nuclear sites recently.

The Iranian minister further described the Iranian intelligence forces' achievement as dealing a huge blow to the Zionist regime.

Prior to this, the chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami congratulated the Iranian intelligence achievement, saying that the Islamic Republic will be able to strike potential Israeli targets “more precisely” now after it laid its hands on a trove of intelligence on the Israeli regime’s sensitive nuclear facilities.

Furthermore, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said Monday that Tehran will respond to any Israeli strikes on its nuclear sites using the strategic information it recently obtained to strike back at the secret Israeli sites.

MNA