Iran to use obtained data if Israel strikes its nuclear sites

In a statement on Monday, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) pointed to Iran’s intelligence apparatus' success in acquiring a “vast quantity of strategic and sensitive information and documents related to the Zionist regime's nuclear sites, saying that the Iranian armed forces will retaliate any future strikes on its nuclear sites on the part of the Israeli regime by targeting regime's sites using those documents and data.

"Access to this information and the completion of the information and operational cycle have enabled the warriors of Islam (Iranian armed forces) to immediately counter any potential attack by the Zionist regime on the country's nuclear facilities by attacking its secret nuclear facilities" the statement further read.

It also made it clear that "any act of evil against [Iran's] economic and military infrastructure" will be responded to precisely in kind.

