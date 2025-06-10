No safe haven left in Israel

Mohsen Rezaei, a senior IRGC commander who is also a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, stated that the Israeli-occupied territories no longer have any secure or hidden zones.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rezaei referred to the recent successful Intelligence operation, which reportedly resulted in the transfer of a significant volume of classified documents from the Israeli regime to Iran.

“There is no longer any confidential, hidden, unreachable, or safe point in the occupied lands,” Rezaei wrote, suggesting that the intelligence breach represents a deep vulnerability for the Israeli regime.

In a statement on Monday, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) pointed to Iran’s intelligence apparatus' success in acquiring a “vast quantity of strategic and sensitive information and documents" related to the Zionist regime's nuclear sites, saying that the Iranian armed forces will retaliate any potential strikes on its nuclear sites on the part of the Israeli regime by targeting regime's secret nuclear sites using those aqcuired documents and data.

"Access to this information and the completion of the information and operational cycle have enabled the warriors of Islam (Iranian armed forces) to immediately counter any potential attack by the Zionist regime on the country's nuclear facilities by attacking its secret nuclear facilities," the statement further read.

It also made it clear that "any act of evil against [Iran's] economic and military infrastructure" will be responded to precisely in kind.

