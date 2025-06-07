On the anniversary of the passing of Imam Khomeini, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution delivered a powerful and principled speech defending Iran’s right to enrich uranium. He categorically rejected American demands to halt the enrichment process, stating that such demands contradict Iran’s national aspirations and its enduring belief in the power of self-reliance. “The United States is in no position to dictate whether Iran should engage in enrichment or not,” he declared firmly.

The Leader described uranium enrichment as the foundation of Iran’s nuclear industry and emphasized that even a hundred nuclear power plants would be meaningless without the ability to produce nuclear fuel independently. He warned that the true objective of the United States is not nuclear non-proliferation, but the total dismantling of Iran’s nuclear capabilities—an ambition Iran will never accept.

These remarks carry a deeper message. They reaffirm that Iran’s nuclear program is more than a political issue—it is a strategic pillar of national development and independence. As the Leader noted, nuclear technology is not simply a tool for energy production; it is a “mother industry” that fuels advancements in medicine, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, nanotechnology, and defense. Preserving this industry is essential for protecting Iran’s scientific and technological future.

In today’s world, where global energy needs are rising and developed nations continue to expand their nuclear sectors, denying Iran access to peaceful nuclear technology is not only unjust but also a clear violation of international norms. Iran, as a committed signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), has consistently cooperated with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and has received repeated confirmations of the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. Yet, some Western powers—particularly the United States—remain fixated not on the threat of nuclear weapons, but on the emergence of an independent, scientifically advanced Iran that resists external domination.

The Leader rightly identified uranium enrichment as a symbol of strategic autonomy. Western pressure—whether economic, political, or media-driven—is designed to keep Iran’s nuclear fuel cycle incomplete and dependent. However, a nation that cannot produce its own reactor fuel is at the mercy of foreign suppliers, forced to purchase it at high prices and under politically motivated conditions. Such a dependency is fundamentally at odds with the principle of national sovereignty.

One of the most striking parts of the Leader’s address was his direct challenge to the American approach to global diplomacy. “Why do you interfere with whether Iran enriches uranium? Who are you to decide?” he asked pointedly. This was not a rhetorical question, but a legitimate protest against the double standards and coercive tactics used by global powers. It is precisely this kind of arrogance, coupled with sanctions and broken promises, that has eroded Iranian trust in Western commitments such as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Importantly, Iran is no longer on the defensive. With decades of scientific investment, the dedication of its youth, and hard-earned diplomatic experience, the country is now capable of defining its own terms in any future negotiations. The nuclear achievements of the Islamic Republic are the result of tireless efforts, international resistance, the sacrifice of its scientists, and the steadfastness of its people. Abandoning these accomplishments would not just mean giving up an advanced technology—it would represent a retreat in the face of external pressure and a betrayal of national pride.

In today’s world, where knowledge and innovation define power, Iran’s homegrown nuclear capability has elevated its status as a serious and respected actor in an emerging multipolar world. Many nations looking beyond a US-dominated unipolar system now view Iran’s experience as a model of scientific resistance and balanced diplomacy.

The Leader’s message to the Iranian nation was also clear: the path to scientific progress and national independence must be pursued with unity, confidence, and determination. Support for scientists, protection of intellectual resources, stronger ties between academia and industry, and resilience in the face of foreign threats must remain national priorities.

Ultimately, the Leader’s remarks were not just about defending a right—they were a call to continue a journey. A journey that began with resistance to oppression and continues today through an unwavering commitment to knowledge, dignity, and national progress. Iran, through reason and resistance, does not ask for permission to assert its rights, nor does it yield them. This is the resolute and unambiguous message the Iranian nation sends to the world.

Article by: Saman Sofalgar