Iran sitting volleyball down Brazil in 2024 Paris Paralympics

The Iranian team defeated Brazil in straight sets (25-12, 25-13, 25-19 ) in Pool B of the 2024 Paralympic Games on Sunday, Tehran Times reported.

Pool A consists of France, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Egypt.

Team Melli, who defeated Ukraine 3-0 in their opening match, will play Germany on Tuesday.

Iran have won a record seven titles, including the last two, with Bosnia and Herzegovina winning twice.

Preliminary round matches will be held from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3, followed by classification matches and the semi-finals.

The bronze medal and gold medal matches are scheduled for 6-7 Sept.

Iran’s mission in Paris is to capture their eighth Paralympic gold medal, adding to their impressive haul of seven gold and two silver medals from past Games.

MNA