Trump deploys National Guard to LA after immigration 'riots'

The National Guard will be deployed to Los Angeles after protests in response to immigration raids extended into a second day.

Trump's memo stated that at least 2,000 National Guard troops were being deployed under the president's Title 10 authority "for 60 days or at the discretion of the Secretary of Defense."

Demonstrations began outside the Los Angeles Federal Building in the downtown area of LA on Friday after officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out raids in the area.

On Saturday, as many as 400 people had gathered to protest in Paramount, a city south of LA, the LA sheriff said. However, that number dropped to dozens later in the day.

MNA