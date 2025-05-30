  1. World
May 30, 2025, 5:16 PM

Katz to Macron:

Recognition of Palestinian state to remain on paper

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Israeli War Minister Israel Katz has hit out at French President Emmanuel Macron, who said earlier today that the recognition of a Palestinian state, with conditions, is a “moral duty.”

On a visit to West Bank on Friday, Katz lashed out at Macron saying that "Recognition of Palestinian state ‘on paper’ will be met with settlements ‘on the ground’.

Katz’s visit to the West Bank comes after the Israeli government approved the construction of 22 new settlements, including the reestablishment of Sa-Nur, which was evacuated in 2005 alongside Israel’s disengagement from the Gaza Strip.

Lauding the regime’s decision as a “historic moment” for the settler movement, Katz said it also serves as a “clear message to Macron and his friends.”

Katz’s visit to the West Bank comes after the Israeli government approved the construction of 22 new settlements, including the reestablishment of Sa-Nur, which was evacuated in 2005 alongside Israel’s disengagement from the Gaza Strip, according to Times of Israel.

“They will recognize a Palestinian state on paper — and we will build the Jewish-Israeli state on the ground. The paper will be thrown in the trash can of history and the State of Israel will flourish and prosper,” Katz declared.

