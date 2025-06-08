Israeli army kills 108 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

The total death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza has risen to 54,880 killed and 126,227 injured since October 7, 2023, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

Israel has killed 4,603 Palestinians and injured 14,186 since breaking a ceasefire in March this year, it added, Al Jazeera reported.

At least 108 Palestinians have been killed and 393 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 4,497 people and injured 13,793 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former War Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

MNA