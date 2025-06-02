Iran Air Force fully ready to defend skies

Vahedi made the remark on Sunday during a meeting with Air Force commanders of Shahid Habibi air base in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

He said constant vigilance and quick response are among the most important principles of Iran’s Air Force, given the volatile situation in the region.

He added that his unit must maintain its continuous preparedness and improve its capabilities, Press TV reported.

“The IRIAF is ready to provide a decisive defense of the country's airspace under any circumstances,” the chief commander emphasized.

Vahedi stressed the importance of making use of indigenous knowledge in the Air Force, saying, “We are duty-bound to maintain the deterrent power of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force at the highest level by relying on domestic expertise and knowledge."

He noted that continuous maneuvers and specialized training ensure the operational readiness of the Air Force's pilots and technical personnel.

Iran has relied on domestic knowledge and expertise to make significant strides toward enhancing the self-sufficiency of its Armed Forces.

Following the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian officials have consistently emphasized that the country will not hesitate to enhance its military capabilities, which are solely for defensive purposes and, therefore, non-negotiable.

MP/