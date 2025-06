The Israeli media claimed that the Yemeni missile heading to Ben Gurion Airport was intercepted.

Other media reported as a result of the new Yemeni missile attack on the occupied territories, the flights at Ben Gurion Airport were cancelled , and the sound of explosions was heard in Tel Aviv.

Israeli media reported that Yemen has fired 43 missiles at occupied Palestine since the regime resumed its attacks on Gaza and violated the ceasefire in March.

