Israeli regime reports launch of several rockets from Gaza

Several rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip at southern territories controlled by the Israeli regime a short while ago, the occupying regime's military said.

The rockets struck open areas near the border settlements of Nirim and Ein Hashlosha, according to the military.

The regime clamed that the rocket landed in open areas.

The media reports suggest that sirens were triggered in those settlements.

Israel launched the campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023. It has killed at least 54,321 Palestinians there so far, according to the health ministry of Gaza. The resistance is vigorously continuing since after.

