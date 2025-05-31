Hamas submitted its response to Witkoff's ceasefire proposal

Hamas says submitted its response to US envoy Witkoff's ceasefire proposal on Saturday.

Hamas said in a statement that the "US proposal aims to achieve a permanent ceasefire and comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza"

The Palestinian resistance group also said that "10 living Israeli captives, 18 dead bodies will be released as part of the agreement with Israel."

It added that, according to the proposal, as many as 1,236 Palestinian abductees will be freed as part of the agreement with Israel."

MNA