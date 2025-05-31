Foreign trade delegations hail Iran achievements in nanotech

A business delegation from seven countries got familiarized with Iran's progress and advances in the field of nanotechnology in the health sector.

The visiting trade-business delegations from the countries including Venezuela, Cuba, Russia, Serbia, Honduras, China and Vietnam became familiar with Iran’s considerable progresses in the field of nanotechnology with a focus on its applications in the health sector.

Welcoming Iran's progress in nanotechnology field, representatives of the aforementioned countries emphasized the expansion of scientific and technological cooperation as well as exchange of experiences with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting was held with the participation Secretary of Iran’s Nanotechnology and Microtechnology Development Headquarters of Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, Ahmad Ahmadvand.

