Venezuela eyes expanding scientific interaction with Iran

Venezuela sent a team of eight individuals to Iran in the field of training and education in 2024, he said, adding that Venezuelan researchers are currently implementing projects that have yielded results in cooperation with the Iranian researchers.

There is a probiotic product in Venezuela that is the result of collaboration with Iranian researchers and is being developed and produced, Quintero noted.

Earlier, Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Nasirzadeh met and held talks with Venezuela's Minister of Science and Technology Gabriela Jimenez in Caracas to discuss science and technology cooperation, transferring technical know-how and knowledge, exchanging university students and lecturers, modern technologies including biotechnology, nanotechnology and also geological and cartographical fields.

MNA