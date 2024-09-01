Nigeria to begin vaccination against monkeypox in October

According to Remi Adeleke, the vaccines would undergo laboratory analysis for three weeks after which they would be distributed to the five states and 4,750 people would receive two doses each with an interval of 28 days.

A spokesperson for the medical organisation noted that the target group for the vaccination will be those in close contact with mpox patients, particularly health workers and people with low immunity.

On August 27, Nigeria received 10,000 doses of vaccine against monkeypox from the American Agency for International Development (USAID).

MA/PR