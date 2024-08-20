Iran, Cuba explain about illegal US sanctions in BTWC meeting

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pasteur Institute of Iran and Razi Vaccine & Serum Research Institute in cooperation with the Cuban counterparts, in the fourth meeting of the Working Group on Strengthening the Biological Weapons Convention (BTWC) which is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, expounded the effects and obstacles caused by the illegal and unilateral US sanctions on the use of countries from the biological sciences and technologies.

The representatives of Razi Vaccine & Serum Research Institute and Pasteur Institute of Iran referred to the achievements of the country in the field of biological and biological sciences and examples of the international cooperation with countries such as Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Uzbekistan and Cuba in the field of producing vaccine and serum and holding various training courses in the field of biological sciences and addressed the challenges that Iran is facing in the way of benefiting from its international rights due to the illegal and unilateral US sanctions.

As an international treaty on the prohibition of weapons of mass destruction, the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Biological Weapons was put into force in March 1975, and 187 countries have so far become mebers in the Convention.

By imposing illegal sanctions and barriers, and by violating its international legal obligations, the United States violates the right of countries for the international cooperation and benefiting from the capacities of the biological sciences.

MA/6202213