Enemies' attempts aim to block Iran progress to get nowhere

He made the remarks during his visit to the 26th International Exhibition of Medical, Dental, Pharmaceutical, and Laboratory Equipment (IRAN HEALTH) at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Tuesday, where he also stated that the Iranian people are committed to advancing the path of development and progress.

Thereupon, attempts by the United States and certain European countries to halt development in Iran will go nowhere.

Regarding the unique capabilities of Iranians both domestically and abroad, he pointed out that they possess valuable skills in thinking, capabilities, and technology. The achievements showcased at this exhibition demonstrate that enemies cannot succeed in realizing their malicious objectives against the Iranian nation, he added.

Iranian producers have managed to take giant strides in spite of sanctions imposed against the country, Pezeshkian underlined.

The president urged responsible officials and concerned authorities to create opportunities for Iranian innovators to pursue development not only within Iran but also on the international stage. He reaffirmed that his administration is committed to supporting and enhancing the capacities for a more effective presence of Iranians in both domestic and foreign markets.

Pezeshkian emphasized the government's determination to support innovators, noting, "We will try to provide the necessary platform for the domestic producers, so that they can become the axis of development for Iran and the region."

The 26th International Iran Health Expo is taking place at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from June 8-11, 2025.

MA/IRIB